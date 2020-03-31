Boston Calling Called Off Due To COVID-19

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, organizers of the Boston Calling Music Festival announced that the event has been canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward,” organizers said in a statement posted to the festival’s website.

The festival was scheduled to take place from May 28-June 30 at Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Mass, with a lineup that included Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jason Isbell, Run the Jewels and The 1975.

Organizers apologized to their fans and promised to be in contact soon with an offer of a full refund for tickets purchased to the event or to roll tickets over to the festival’s return in 2021.

They also apologized to partners, vendors, and staff, and said they look forward to future collaborations.