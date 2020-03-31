Fountains Of Wayne Co-Founder Adam Schlesinger In Medically Induced Coma For COVID-19

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy winning singer-songwriter and Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger has been hospitalized with coronavirus.

Schlesinger, who is 52, has been in the hospital in New York for the past week receiving care, according to a report by USA Today.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family,” Schlesinger’s family said in a statement provided to USA Today. “Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.”

While Schlesinger is best known for his tenure as a founding member of the alt-rock group Fountains of Wayne, the group has been on hiatus since 2013. Schlesinger is currently part of the synth-pop duo Fever High and he has been writing music for film, television and theatrical productions, including an upcoming musical adaption of Sarah Silverman’s book The Bedwetter.