Dan Pounder Named Co-Head Of BMG Production Music

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the appointment of Dan Pounder as Co-Head of their worldwide Production Music Business.

In his new role, he will jointly oversee BMGPM with EVP & Global Managing Director John Clifford with a focus on the division’s finance, operations, and systems.

Pounder will jointly report to BMG COO Ben Katovsky and John Clifford, while Clifford continues to report to BMG CFO Maximilian Dressendoerfer who oversees the operation.

After a series of expansions, BMGPPM, which is a separate unit within BMG, is now operating in seven countries, including France, Australia, the UK, The U.S. and most recently, Canada.

Pounder comes to BMG after a 15-year stint at Sony/ATV Music Publishing’s Extreme Music, where he most recently served as EVP as well as CFO of Bleeding Fingers Music, a joint venture between Sony/ATV and Hans Simmer.

“I am excited to join BMG Production Music to drive the business forward as it focuses on strong organic growth, service excellence, and strategic investments. The foundations have been laid to create a truly world-class, industry-leading company and I am looking forward to delivering future success,” Pounder said.