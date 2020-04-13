Tom Hanks Hosts SNL’s Return To Late Night Television

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Tom Hanks was the host for Saturday Night Live when the long-running late-night comedy sketch show returned to the air after a hiatus of several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanks provided the monologue for the show from the safety of his kitchen after being ‘played in’ by the SNL house band who were also all performing from their own ‘rona bunkers.

Other sketches for the evening included a send-up of the popular Netflix show “Tiger King”; a riff on the Zoom meetings that have become a reality for many people working from home; and Kate McKinnon’s imaginings on what Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is doing with her spare time in the era of social distancing.

Chris Martin was the musical guest for the night and played a cover of the Bob Dylan classic “Shelter From The Storm.”

Fortunately, Hanks appears to have completely recovered from his own bout with coronavirus after he and his wife Rita Wilson were both diagnosed with the virus in Australia in February.

The show was a ratings winner for broadcaster NBC and was their second most watched episode of the season with more than 6.7 million viewers tuning in according to ratings reported by The Wrap.

If you missed it, you can check out the monologue here: