Foxwoods President & CEO John James Abruptly Resigns

MASHANTUCKET, CT (CelebrityAccess) — After less than a year on the job, Foxwoods Resort Casino’s president and chief executive officer has resigned from his post at the casino resort, effective immediately.

According to the New London Day, Foxwoods told employees that CEO John James has stepped down in order to “spend more time with his family” and focus on his “overall health and wellness.”

Jason Guyot, Foxwoods senior vice president of resort operations, will step up to serve as the organization’s interim CEO while a search for a permanent successor is conducted.

Guyot is a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, which owns the casino and the property it sits on.

James assumed the post in July 2019 after his predecessor Felix Rappaport died of an apparent heart attack in June 2018.

He came to the position with more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, including senior roles at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, Calif., the Day reported.