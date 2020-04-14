Disco Donnie Presents Relaunches As A Standalone Company

(CelebrityAccess) — “Disco” Donnie Estopinal, founder of one of the leading North American dance music production companies, Disco Donnie Presents, announced that he’s purchased ownership of his company from LiveStyle.

“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to shape what the concert industry is going to look like in the future. I’m excited to be a part of that and do it as Disco Donnie, with the company I started, under my name and my own terms,” Estopinal wrote on social media.

Founded in 1994, DDP has produced over 5,000 live events, arena shows and outdoor festivals in more than 100 markets, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Latin America.

In 2012, DDP became part of Robert Sillerman’s EDM rollup, SFX Entertainment. However, SFX filed for bankruptcy in 2016 and was reorganized under new leadership after Sillerman was forced out as part of the reorganization.

While it might seem like an ambitious moment to strike out on your own as a live events company Estopinal seems upbeat about DDP’s prospects.

“That’s what I always wanted, and it’s funny because when you tell people you’re buying a company right now, you don’t exactly get the most positive reactions,” Estopinal told Billboard, who first reported the relaunch.

“Nobody’s really said ‘congratulations’ or ‘great job.’ It’s more like, ‘Oh, are you sure?’ Or, ‘Okay, well, I support whatever decision you make.’ I understand people are worried about it, but I had to do what I had to do. I went through everything, including the bankruptcy and had to swallow my pride a bunch of times and weather some crazy shit in the music world,” he added.