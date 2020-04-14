France Extends Ban On Public Events Through Mid-July, 73rd Annual Cannes Film Festival Likely Canceled

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new measure extending the company’s ban on all public events, including festivals, through Mid-July.

As well, he said the company was extending its stay-at-home order for French citizens through May 11th when he expects that France will be able to provide masks for all of its citizens and be able to conduct tests on anyone with symptoms.

Those two provisions will allow a gradual reopening of certain businesses and public institutions, he said.

“Bars, restaurants, cafes, hotels, cinemas, theaters, concert halls and museums will remain closed at this stage,” he said.

The updated timeline will likely be a fatal blow for this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which has already been rescheduled once from May 12-23 to late June.

In a statement, festival organizers said:

Following the French President’ statement, on Monday, April 13th, we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option.

It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form.

Nevertheless, since yesterday evening we have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another.