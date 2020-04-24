Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief Project Adds Music Health Alliance As Partner

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – U.S. non-profit Music Health Alliance (MHA) has been added as a partner in the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief Project.

This partnership will enable MHA’s COVID-19 Relief Resources to continue to provide immediate critical assistance to members of the U.S. music community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the pandemic, Music Health Alliance’s COVID-19 Relief Plan was created to provide direct support for the immediate needs of music industry professionals and their families during this public health crisis through relief grants, simplified solutions and a comprehensive database of resources.

MHA’s relief resources include financial assistance for groceries, medications, health insurance premiums and doctor visits, navigating the loss of health insurance, filing unemployment, and a one-of-its-kind database of sliding-scale and no-cost healthcare, mental health, preventative and dental care resources. You can learn more about MHA’s COVID-19 relief efforts HERE.

As part of Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief Project, the streaming giant is matching donations made to select charities, up to a collective total of $10 million, to amplify the efforts of organizations that focus on helping those most in need. Matching contributions can be made to Music Health Alliance at musichealthalliance.com/spotify.

Music Health Alliance has also received generous support from Grammy Award winners Rosanne Cash and John Paul White with proceeds from their new song “We’re All In This Together Now” benefitting MHA. You can stream/share the video for “We’re All in This Together Now” HERE. The track is also available via Spotify HERE as well as for purchase HERE.

Additionally, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba has announced he’ll host a career-spanning charity livestream set on April 28th at 8pm EDT/5pm PDT benefitting MHA. Pay-what-you-want tickets starting at $5 are now available to purchase HERE; members of the healthcare community can receive codes for free admission to the livestream by texting “Frontline” and a picture of their work/healthcare badge to +1 (615) 257-9558 (codes will be distributed until Monday, April 27th at 5pm EDT).