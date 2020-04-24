Jill Tschogl Joins Kobalt Music as Vice President, Creative

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt has today (April 24) announced the hiring of Jill Tschogl as VP, Creative. Based in Los Angeles, Jill will be tasked with signing artists and writers as well as working with the global Kobalt creative roster.

Tschogl began her career at Universal Music Publishing where she was mentored by Motown Records President Ethiopia Habtemariam. For 13 years, she managed a roster of more than 80 writers, including J.Cole, Miguel, Ester Dean, Cardo Got Wings, Hit-Boy, and Happy Perez among others. Following her tenure with UMPG, Tschogl headed up the Music and Content team at WAV, a livestream platform and artist discovery app. There she liaised with partners like The Fader and Complex, while launching activations and content with music veterans such as Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Quavo (The Migos), and YG, as well as upcoming artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Shoreline Mafia and SOBxRBE.

For the past four years, Tschogl has also helmed her own creative consulting and management agency, Full Set Creative, which works with recording artists, songwriters, producers, wardrobe stylists, hair stylists, and makeup artists.

Kobalt General Manager, Creative, Sue Drew, said: “Jill Tschogl is the consummate music publisher. She is excellent at identifying and nurturing talent. Her industry relationships run deep and she is well loved in the community. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her to the Kobalt family.”

Kobalt Chief Creative Officer, Sas Metcalfe, added: “Jill is a welcome addition to our Global team and we are so pleased she has chosen to join Kobalt.”

Jill said: “I’m thrilled to join the dynamic creative team at Kobalt. My entire career has been built on my passion for music and discovering and nurturing talent. I’d like to thank Sue and Sas for the opportunity to bring that passion and my experience to this innovative and technology-powered music company.”