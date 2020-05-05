Belly Up Tavern Announces Sharkbelly Virtual ‘Festival’ Featuring Archival Concert Footage

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — The Belly Up Tavern announced it has launched SharkBelly a new digital music festival for music fans stuck at home during the COVID-19.

The digital ‘festival’ kicks off on May 6th with the release of 40 never-before-heard recordings of live performances at the noted music venue.

The performances will be available via the tavern’s website BellyUpLive, and unlike many other virtual concerts, will not be free. Each set will set you back $7.99, with the music going to support the tavern as well as the performers. Belly Up did not reveal the details of the split.

The full list of performances that will be available on May 6th includes:

Adolescents, Aggrolites, ALO, Anderson East, Arise Roots, Beats Antique, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Blind Boys of Alabama, Bob Schneider, Brothers Comatose, Built to Spill, Charlie Musselwhite, Don Carlos, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, English Beat, Eric Hutchinson & the Believers, Greyboy Allstars, The James Hunter Six, Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band, John Brown’s Body, Johnny Clegg, Junior Brown, Macy Gray, Marc Broussard, Motet, Nahko and Medicine for the People, Over The Rhine, Ozomatli, Rufus Wainwright, Save Ferris, Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, Skatalites, Soul Rebels, Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Too Many Zooz, Toots and Maytals, Victoria Canal, The White Buffalo, X, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Zap Mama with Antibalas.

“With so many people reaching out to see what they could do to support us while the venue is closed, we felt this was a great time to focus on downloads because each download generates money immediately for the club and the artists,” said Chris Goldsmith, President of Belly Up Entertainment and multiple Grammy Award-winning producer. “The sound quality and the vibe captured in our room is undeniable. When we put out a few recordings right after we were shut down, the response we got from fans in Southern California, and around the world, was incredibly encouraging,” said Goldsmith. “As more and more artists agreed to the concept, we realized that this had the feeling of a very unique, global ‘festival,’ one that is maybe only possible in a time like this.”