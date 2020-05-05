Veteran Talent Manager John Alexander Stepping Away From The Music Industry To Write A Memoir

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime Nashville artist manager John Alexander announced that he has resigned from his position as CEO of country music crowdfunding web service Bandtwango Music, LLC, effective immediately to pursue a career as an author.

Alexander, along with co-founder Carl Allocco founded Bandtwango in 2015 and the company will continue to operate under Alloco’s management following Alexander’s exit.

Alexander announced that he’s signed a deal to co-write a memoir “I Shoulda Stayed in Baseball: My Wild Ride in Pro Wrestling, Country Music, and with the Mets” for ECW Press with sports historian Greg Oliver.

Alexander first came to Nashville in 2000 when he relocated to accept a post overseeing music marketing and account development for GAC-TV (Great American Country) and Jones Radio Networks.

A decade later, Alexander was named Vice President of Artist Management and Strategic Marketing for Black River Entertainment. In 2012, while serving as Black River’s VP, Alexander discovered a young singer-songwriter, Kelsea Ballerini, in Franklin, Tennessee.

According to Alexander, Ballerini introduced herself to him at the Mellow Mushroom, after she recognized him as Sarah Darling’s manager. After meeting the aspiring singer, he invited her to perform for him at the Black River offices. Alexander then arranged for her to meet Black River label CEO Gordon Kerr, and head of Black River Publishing, Celia Froehlig. Ballerini was eventually signed to a publishing deal and later offered a label contract.

Franklin’s first gig as a manager dates back to the early in 1980s when he met singer Patty Lovelace. At the time, Alexander was working for a minor league affiliate for the New York Mets but soon left his job with the team to become her manager. Lovelace later transitioned to country music and rose to fame as Patty Loveless.

“I feel proud of my accomplishments on Music Row since arriving here in 2000,” says Alexander. “I hope that I made a positive impact on those I did business with over the past 20-plus years as a country music executive.”