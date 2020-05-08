MidemLab Names 2020 Music Tech Finalists

(CelebrityAccess) – Midem 2020 may have moved online, but the global music industry gathering has still named its Midemlab 2020 finalists.

Midemlab is the leading competition for innovative startups in the music industry and entertainment business. Previous participants have raised millions of dollars in funding following their appearance at Midemlab. Others have been acquired by major players and many are now well-established in the music ecosystem.

Midemlab 2020 received 226 submissions from 49 countries, a Midemlab record. Finalists include startups from Chile, India and Latvia, for the first time in the competition’s history.

Alexandre Deniot, Midem Director, said: “The diversity of entries demonstrates the dynamism of entrepreneurship in the music industry all over the world. Interestingly and excitingly, 14% of submissions have come from startups in Africa.”

This year’s four pitching sessions for selected finalists and the winners’ announcement will be broadcast on the Midem Digital platform, the debut online edition of the conference, taking place June 2-5, and available to everyone for free.

The competition’s 20 finalists were selected by Midemlab’s partners, Music Ally, Plus 8 Equity, a music tech venture firm, and The Lynk, an agency connecting creative industries and startups.

This edition also marks the launch of a new “Live Music” category.

Midemlab 2020 Finalists :

Music Creation & Education

Boomy (USA) – A solution to make instant songs, even if you’ve never made music before MuseMind (France) – A software for video game and audiovisual production industries professionals Paradiddle (USA) – Learn and play the drums in virtual reality RIYAZ (India) – An app that helps people learn how to sing Solfeg.io (Latvia) – A solution that simplifies music teaching in schools and inspires practicing at home.

Music Distribution & Discovery

Fantasy Music Manager (Norway) – Become the best manager of music festivals, music TV-shows and more Sua Música (Brazil) – The leading UGC music platform for independent artists in Brazil Super Hi-Fi (USA) – Advanced AI that helps automatically deliver digital-music listening experiences Weav Run (USA) – A new type of adaptive record that changes tempo, intensity, genre, and structure in real-time.

Yneuro (France) – A neurotechnology AI startup that delivers tailor-made content based on the brain’s musical satisfaction.

Music Marketing & Data/Analytics

Audoo (UK) – An audio meter which tracks music broadcast in commercial premises BuzzMyMedia (UK) – Scaling audience & revenue through data and tech on YouTube Fanear Labs (Chile) – Business Intelligence for the live music industry Soundeon (Estonia) – A Marketplace for music royalty streams TRASH (USA) – Make music videos on your phone with one tap.

Live Music Experiences

Eyellusion (USA) – Addresses end-to-end hologram production needs for the live music market Jamset (France) – Music studios for workplaces & hotels RQST (Norway) – Reviving the old jukebox success into a modern and more social digital experience Snaptivity (UK) – A smart venue technology powered by fan emotions Uptune (Canada) – Suite of software tools helping musicians improve their sound.

Previous Midemlab winners include Soundcloud, Kickstarter, The Echo Nest (acquired by Spotify), Next Big Sound (acquired by Pandora) Asaii (acquired by Apple) and BandPage (acquired by YouTube). More recently, 2019 Midemlab winner Endlesss (UK) closed a major funding round from high-profile execs right after Midem and Jambl (Germany) raised €500k just a few months after taking part in Midemlab.