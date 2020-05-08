Electronic Artist Marc Rebillet Plots US Drive-In Theatre Tour Amid Pandemic
Marc Rebillet / CC BY-SA
Juliette Jagger
(CelebrityAccess) – Electronic artist Marc Rebillet has announced an interesting little concert tour that’ll see him making stops in five US cities next month.

The New York-based Rebillet is known for hosting sweaty, high-energy dance parties, however, amid the ongoing global pandemic that simply hasn’t been possible. In an effort to abide by established social distancing guidelines, Rebillet is getting creative and pivoting toward drive-in movie theatres where his fans can enjoy the show from the safety of their vehicles.

The tour kicks off June 11 at Hound’s Drive-In in Charlotte, and then winds through Kansas City, Tulsa, and Forth Worth, Texas, before wrapping up in Houston on July 3.

You can check out Rebillet’s tour announcement video below:

