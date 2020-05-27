Netflix Hires Veteran Music Supervisor Alexandra Patsavas To Head Music For Original Series

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Netflix has hired veteran music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas to the newly created role of director, music creative/production for original series, according to Variety.

A three-time Grammy nominee, Patsavas will work alongside Amy Dunning in Netflix’s music department and oversee the company’s creative music services and production strategy for original series.

She joins Netflix from her own music supervision agency, Chop Shop Music Group, which was founded in 1998. Over the course of the past 20+ years, Chop Shop has supervised over 100 projects while producing dozens of soundtracks for such films as the “Twilight” franchise, “The Perks of Being A Wallflower” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” as well as TV series such as “The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl,” “Mad Men,” “Without A Trace,” “Chuck,” “Rescue Me,” “Marvel’s Runaways,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” “iZombie,” “Shades Of Blue,” “Lucifer,” “Supernatural,” “Riverdale,” “Dynasty,” “Designated Survivor,” and more.

Previously, Patsavas served as an officer, board member, and chairperson of the Board of Directors of MusiCares.

She will step into her new role with Netflix beginning in July.