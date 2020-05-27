Australian Indigenous Music Awards Announce Date & TV Partner

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – The National Indigenous Music Awards have announced that Australia’s biggest virtual celebration of Australian First Nations talent will proceed on August 8 across TV, radio and online platforms.

Host TV broadcaster NITV will join with radio and online partners to create a unique presentation live from Darwin, Larrakia Country and locations across Australia. The broadcast will also feature at home performances from a number of iconic Australian Indigenous artists and award presentations.

NIMA Creative Director, Ben Graetz, said: “The NIMAs star has shone brightly for seventeen years and far from dimming that light, COVID has emboldened us to re-imagine what the event can be. At its heart, the NIMAs is about celebrating our culture and music’s important place within it and we think that being forced to let go of the constraints of location will enable us to reach even more people and create an even bigger welcome mat for Australians to experience and celebrate First Nations music.”

NITV Channel Manager, Tanya Denning-Orman, added: “I am delighted to continue the NITV tradition of broadcasting the National Indigenous Music Awards. NITV is committed to celebrating Indigenous musicians from all over Australia. Music has always been a strong part of our people’s Cultures.”

Nominations for this year’s awards close this Friday with all songs and albums released before May 31 by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people eligible. All artists who have appeared in the weekly National Indigenous Music Chart will also be automatically nominated for the awards. Awards will be judged by eminent community members and music industry professionals with finalists to be announced in early July.

To nominate an artist visit: https://nima.musicnt.com.au/nominate/