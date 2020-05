TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 3 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette and Al talk to Jordan MacDonald of Texas King about live streaming in quarantine, the band’s beginnings, touring with Big Wreck and more.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 3 below: