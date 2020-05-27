The Doobie Brothers Reschedule To 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Doobie Brothers announced that their 50th anniversary tour has been fully rescheduled for 2021.
” This decision has been made with the health and safety of The Doobie Brothers’ fans, crew and local employees in mind. The tour will now be rescheduled for 2021 starting on July 17 in West Palm Beach and ending on October 23 in New Orleans, making 46 stops across North America,” a rep for the band said in a statement.
The tour, which was originally slated to start in June, will now hit the road on July 17, 2021, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concluded on Oct. 23rd at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
However, not all dates were successfully rescheduled and according to the band, scheduling conflicts resulted in the cancellation of previously announced dates in Mount Pleasant, MI, Sioux City, IA, Boise, ID, Albuquerque, NM, Little Rock, AR, Bossier City, LA, and Memphis, TN.
Fans are requested to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. If ticket holders can no longer attend or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one, the band said.
Newly Announced Dates for 2021
July 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 – Raleigh, NC – Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
July 29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
July 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
August 1 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
August 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
August 4 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
August 5 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater
August 7 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre
August 8 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 10 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
August 14 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
August 26 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
August 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 31 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
September 2 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 4 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
September 5 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
September 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
September 9 – Cuyahoga, OH – Blossom Music Center
September 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel
September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
September 15 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
October 1 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
October 2 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
October 5 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
October 8 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
October 11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
October 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 14 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
October 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 19 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
October 21 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center