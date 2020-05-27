The Doobie Brothers Reschedule To 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Doobie Brothers announced that their 50th anniversary tour has been fully rescheduled for 2021.

” This decision has been made with the health and safety of The Doobie Brothers’ fans, crew and local employees in mind. The tour will now be rescheduled for 2021 starting on July 17 in West Palm Beach and ending on October 23 in New Orleans, making 46 stops across North America,” a rep for the band said in a statement.

The tour, which was originally slated to start in June, will now hit the road on July 17, 2021, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concluded on Oct. 23rd at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

However, not all dates were successfully rescheduled and according to the band, scheduling conflicts resulted in the cancellation of previously announced dates in Mount Pleasant, MI, Sioux City, IA, Boise, ID, Albuquerque, NM, Little Rock, AR, Bossier City, LA, and Memphis, TN.

Fans are requested to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. If ticket holders can no longer attend or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one, the band said.

Newly Announced Dates for 2021

July 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Raleigh, NC – Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

July 29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

August 1 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

August 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 4 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

August 5 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater

August 7 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

August 8 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 10 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

August 14 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

August 26 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

August 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 31 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

September 2 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 4 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

September 5 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

September 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

September 9 – Cuyahoga, OH – Blossom Music Center

September 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

September 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel

September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

September 15 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

October 1 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

October 2 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

October 5 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

October 8 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

October 11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

October 13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 14 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

October 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 19 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

October 21 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center