DePedro Signs Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music

MADRID, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — DePedro, the Spanish singer-songwriter who launched two of Spain’s biggest rock bands and then went on to a successful solo career, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

“I’m excited to be working again with Santi and Chiki, as well as the rest of the team at Warner Chappell. This is obviously a strange time to be writing and recording, but I think people still want to connect with each other through music, and I hope to be able to bring out new songs in the next year,” said DePedro.

Born Jairo Zavala, DePedro first rose to fame in the 1990s when he founded the bands, La Vacazul and 3000 Hombres, drawing on a wide range of influences including Afrobeat, blues, folk and pop.

After disbanding his two rock groups, DePedro put his songwriting skills to work for other prominent artists, such as Amparanoia and Los Coronas. For the past 15 years, he’s also collaborated as a recording partner with the band Calexico.

In 2007, DePedro released his eponymous solo album which blended Latin rock with Spanish flamenco, contemporary folk and ambient electronica. The album featured hit singles ‘Como el Viento’ and ‘La Memoria’, as well as his own version of ‘Don’t Leave Me Now’.

His 2010 follow-up ‘Nubes de Papel’ was his first foray into English language music, and he recorded the album in both English and Spanish. In 2013, he released ‘La Increible Historia de un Hombre Bueno’ via Warner Music Spain’s DRO label.

His latest work, De Pasaiero (2016), continued his bid to appeal to international audiences, blending Pan American and Spanish rock and featuring guest appearances from Enrique Bunbury, Gaby Moreno, Naim Love, Orkestra Mendoza and Tom Hagerman.

His forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled album is due in early 2021.