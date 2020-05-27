Motown Launches The ABC Initiative To Support Vulnerable Communities During The COVID-19 Pandemic

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Universal’s Motown Records has launched the ABC Initiative, a campaign intended to provide assistance for small business owners and others struggling during the era of COVID-19.

According to Motown, the ABC Initiative moniker reflects the imperative of living life under quarantine that has forced people to focus on the basics of life.

Over a 13-week period, as part of the initiative, Motown will release social media content designed to be both entertaining and informative, that will include everything from Action, Fake News and Jobs to Nurses, Side Hustles and Xenophobia.

As well, Motown will also provide music and activities for kids stuck at home such as printable coloring pages.

The initiative will also provide a lifeline for businesses of color and 25 minority-owned businesses will each receive a heritage grant of up to $800 from Motown to help support operations.

Motown will also fund 100,000 meals for families and individuals in need via a donation made to Feeding America. Motown will also subsidize 2,800 meals for children in need living in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago through donations to #HashtagLunchbag on Twitter.

The ABC Initiative was created by and will be executed by Inside Projects, a Los Angeles-based creative agency led by two Black women.

Motown is a label that was birthed in community and has always led by example. #MotownABCs will uplift our artists and their work, other creators, Black and Brown-owned businesses and various non-profit relief efforts. At the heart of this campaign is what is at the very heart of our label: being an unfaltering pillar of strength for our community in times of levity and in times of crisis,” said Ethiopia Habtemariam, President of Motown Records and Executive Vice President of Capitol Music Group.