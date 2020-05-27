Instagram Testing New Monetization Options For Content Creators

MENLO PARK, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Social media platform Instagram announced that they are launching several new features allowing content creators to monetize their work, including digital merch called badges as well as the introduction of advertisements on its long-form video service IGTV.

Akin to the digital version of a concert t-shirt, fans will be able to support content creators with the purchase of badges, starting at $0.99 to $4.99. Once purchased, badges will appear next to a person’s name throughout the live video.

Fans who have purchased badges during a live stream will stand out in the comments and unlock additional features, including placement on a creator’s list of badge holders and access to a special heart.

Instagram said it will forgo revenue from badges during the testing phase, but will later take an undisclosed cut, according to TechCrunch.

Badges will begin testing next month with a small group of creators and businesses. Over the coming months it will expand across the US, Brazil, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and Mexico, Instagram said.

Instagram also announced the debut of advertisements in its long-form video IGTV and will share advertising revenue from the ads with content creators.

IGTV ads will initially appear when people click to watch IGTV videos from previews in their feed. The video ads will be built for mobile with durations of up to 15 seconds per ad.

Instagram said they plan to test functionality with the ads throughout the year, including the ability to skip an ad.

“We’re committed to making IGTV an effective and brand-safe space for advertising, so that we can help creators make money and connect people with great products,” Instagram said.

According to Instagram, they plan to roll out the IGTV ads initially with a small group of creators and advertisers in the US, and expand access slowly as they improve the experience.