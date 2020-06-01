Aled Haydn Jones Named Head Of Station At BBC Radio 1

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The BBC announced the promotion of Aled Haydn Jones to lead the broadcaster’s flagship radio outlet BBC Radio 1.

In his ew role at Radio 1, Haydn Jones will head up a team with Chris Price (Head of Music, Radio 1 & 1Xtra) and Rachel McHalroy (Commissioning Executive, Radio 1 & 1Xtra) reporting into him, along with their teams.

Haydn Jones has been filling the post since October, when BBC 1’s Controller Ben Cooper announced he was moving on.

The position Haydn Jones takes up is one of five newly created Head of Station roles responsible for oversight of the BBC’s pop music networks. Haydn Jones is the second head of station to be announced following the appointment of Helen Thomas (Head of Radio 2).

The recruitment for three other Head of Station roles (Radio 1Xtra, 6 Music and BBC Asian Network) is ongoing.

Haydn Jones brings significant experience to his new gig at the BBC, including serving as a presenter on the network, a producer of live music events, as well as a producer on the Chris Moyles Breakfast Show, an Editor, and most recently, Head of Programmes.

In his most recent role, Haydn oversaw the hiring of 35 new DJs taking ot the air over the holidays, including including Radio 1’s first non-binary DJ and Radio 1’s first blind presenter.

Haydn Jones also oversaw the launch of the hugely successful Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James,as well as supporting new music through Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Big Weekend, and Teen Awards.

