Bill Maher Pushes Stand-Up Dates Into 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian and political talk show host Bill Maher announced the rescheduling of a slew of his live performances to the summer of 2021.

In a statement posted to his social media, Maher wrote: “In an abundance of caution for everyone’s safety, my Bethlehem, Denver, Montreal, and San Antonio shows are being rescheduled as follows.”

Maher’s Bethlehem, PA show, which was originally scheduled for April 11, 2020, will now take place on August 15, 2021.

July 11th, 2020 in Denver has been moved to July 11, 2021.

August 30th 2020 in Montreal has been shifted to August 14, 2021.

September 12, 2020 in San Antionio has been rescheduled for July 10, 2021.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates, or refunds can be obtained at the point of purchase.