Live Nation Urban Announces Content For Black Music Month

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Live Nation Urban announced its plans for National Black Music Month, which will see the Live Nation team collaborate with record labels each week to release exclusive musical content showcasing the evolution of black culture within the music industry.

“Black Music has been at the epicenter of global culture for generations. Live Nation Urban is proud to partner with iconic labels across Black Music Month to celebrate our music in a time of transformative change in the United States and in the world,” said Brandon Pankey, Live Nation Urban.

Content will include music videos, artist clips, archival footage from live performances and interviews focusing on the history of each label.

The content will be made available across each specific record label and Live Nation Urban’s social channels.

So far, five labels have partnered with Live Nation Urban for the porject, including Atlantic Records, Columbia Records, Epic Records, Interscope Records, and Motown Records.

As a focal point for the project, Live Nation Urban will air its ‘Meet The Founders’ series on a weekly basis, showcasing a conversation with executives, crew and staff from a variety of brands, entertainment events and live shows on building their brands and experiences within the industry.

Each upcoming episode for the month of June will feature a record label executive in conversation about their history within the industry and how Black music has influenced their career. Past participants have included Brandon McEachern (Broccoli City Festival), Simone Mari & Gia Lowe (CURLFEST/Curly Girl Collective), Joi Brown (The Culture Creators & SVP of Marketing & Brand Partnerships at Atlantic Records), Ron Hill (Inspiration and Partner of Exodus Music & Arts Festival & VP of Artist Development at RCA), and Shawn Gee (Live Nation Urban & Partner of Maverick).

Other content will feature performance videos including Comfort Covers, a series by a select group of musicians from each record label roster performing renditions of a track or medley of tracks from a particular artist that inspired them.

Past participants have included Alex Mali, Sebastian Mikael, Kevin Ross and Savannah Cristina. Soundcheck Performances, a series which serves as an acoustic and scaled back performance for artists. Past participants have included Rayana Jay, Rileyy Lanez, JAHMED and Brave Williams.

