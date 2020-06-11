Independent Talent Agencies Launch The National Independent Talent Organization

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Representatives from 14 of the leading independent music talent agencies have joined together in a coalition to advocate for the success and well-being of its members, the artists they represent and by extension, the music ecosystem.

The coalition – the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) – will advocate in Washington D.C. and state governments in an effort to ensure the survival of the live music community as the nation and economy slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

NITO is a non-profit group is open to membership beyond traditional talent agencies, including U.S.-based small businesses and majority owner-operated independent management companies (NAICS Code 711410).

In addition, NITO has invited U.S.-based artists, crew, and other live touring entities to join as non-dues paying associate members.

“NITO stands with the artists and all of those who make up the world of live performances. It’s a fully integrated world, that is reliant on and supportive of one another, as no one can productively and successfully navigate this environment on their own. When all things come together in the best way, these shows and this music bring joy and happiness in an otherwise troublesome and dangerous world,” said High Road Touring’s Frank Riley.

“As owners of our individual entertainment businesses, we have given our all and more to our firms. Our small businesses are self-funded and independent, but nonetheless have a significant economic impact on the many who rely on our work. My fellow NITO co-founders and members are calling on the independent human spirit that all like-minded self-starters can get behind. We are focused on government support and reform during this economic crisis, while building an environment where entertainment entrepreneurs can discuss their common goals and stand together in unity,” added Madison House’s Nadia Prescher.

NITO’s 14 founding small independent businesses alone currently represent approximately 2,000 artists.

NITO’s Founding Members

Entourage Talent / Wayne Forte

Ground Control Touring / Eric Dimenstein

High Road Touring / Frank Riley

Leave Home Booking / Stormy Shepherd

Madison House / Nadia Prescher

Mongrel Music / Brad Madison

New Frontier Touring / Paul Lohr

Panache Booking / Michelle Cable

Partisan Arts / Tom Chauncey, Hank Sacks

Pinnacle Entertainment / Scott Sokol

Sound Talent Group / Dave Shapiro

Skyline Artists Agency / Mark Lourie, Bruce Houghton

TKO / Steve Schenck

The Kurland Agency / Ted Kurland, Jack Randall