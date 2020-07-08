Charlie Daniels To Be Memorialized At Public Service On Friday

MURFREESBORO, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The details have been announced for funeral and memorial services for the late country and southern rocker Charlie Daniels, who died on Monday after suffering from a stroke.

According to his publicist, the Country Music Hall of Famer will be memorialized at a public service set for July 10 at 11:00 a.m. (Central Time) at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A public visitation is also scheduled for Thursday, July 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. / CT at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee (2229 North Mt. Juliet Road).

Daniels’ family has asked that in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to his The Journey Home Project, a charity servicing military veterans that Daniels championed during his lifetime.

Donations can be made online (thejourneyhomeproject.org) or by mail (17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090). Floral arrangements may be sent to Sellars Funeral Home.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to wear masks when the visit the memorial and funeral service.