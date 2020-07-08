Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous To Be Featured In New ‘Origins’ Podcast

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted journalist and author James Andrew Miller will mark the 20th anniversary of “Almost Famous,” one of the greatest music industry movies in history with a brand new podcast series focused on the iconic film.

Written and directed by Cameron Crowe, “Almost Famous” tells a semi-autobiographical account of Crowe’s experiences as an aspiring music journalist covering the fictional band “Stillwater.”

The film, which stars Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, and Patrick Fugit, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, is loosely based on the career of Crowe as a young rock journalist with Rolling Stone as he covered bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, and The Allman Brothers.

For the podcast series, Miller has assembled the cast and crew of “Almost Famous”, including Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Jason Lee, Patrick Fugit, Zooey Deschanel, and Jimmy Fallon, as well as musical contributors to the movie such as Peter Frampton, and Nancy Wilson.

The five episode podcast covers all aspects of the movie, from casting and pre-production, to stories and recollections from on-set. As well, an entire episode will focus on Crowe, doing a deep dive into his career and the story behind the story.

All five episodes were released on July 8th from your favorite podcast network, including Stitcher, and Apple.