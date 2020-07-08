The Samples’ Sean Kelly To Be Featured In Live Stream From Stone Cottage Studios

BOULDER, CO (CelebrityAccess) – Sean Kelly of the Samples is partnering with Stone Cottage Studios to bring an live acoustic set to his fans stuck at home through live streaming.

Set for Saturday, July 18th at 7pm, the stream will feature 1080P video and audio to help bring the full live concert experience into people’s living rooms from Stone Cottage Studios in downtown Boulder.

“With the dramatic shift in live events in recent months, Stone Cottage Studios and Sean Kelly understand the need to bring back the connection between artists and fans. They are using state of the art equipment to bring a high definition concert experience to music lovers’ homes,” a statement from the show’s producers said.

Tickets for access to the stream start at $15 dollars. A limited number of VIP packages that provide fans exclusive access to personalized artist shoutouts, song requests, and meet and greets with Sean at upcoming tour dates are available.

Sean Kelly is a longtime fixture of the Boulder music scene and a founding member of The Samples.