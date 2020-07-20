Kanye West Threatens To Walk Away From His Deal With The Gap During His First Campaign Event

While the ink on his expansive deal with clothing retailer The Gap has barely had time to dry, Kanye West is already threatening to walk away from the deal.

Speaking on Sunday at his first ‘campaign event’ the controversial rap artist and entrepreneur demanded to be added to the board of directors for both The Gap and shoe maker Adidas.

“I’m not on the board at Gap, I’m not on the board at Adidas, and that has to change Today or I walk away!” he threatened.

The Gap, which has face struggles as a brick and morter retailer in recent years, saw its stock spike last month when they announced a they were bringing the Yeezy brand to Gap stores.

However, following his remarks on Sunday, The Gap’s share price wilted, dropping by almost 8% on Monday before recovering somewhat as the day progressed.

His new partners at The Gap weren’t Kanye’s only political revelation on Sunday. He also revealed that he’s pro-life and broke down in tears as he described almost aborting his first daughter.

“I almost killed my daughter. I love my daughter. … God wants us to create,” said West.

While he’s pro-life, West is not for making abortions illegal but he said there should be substantial support for people who choose to have children.

“The maximum increase would be everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something in that range,” said West.

Kanye also voiced support for marijuana legalization but not as a business, telling the audience the recreational drug should be “free.”

West has been trying to gather the 10,000 signatures required to be added to the ballot for the 2020 election in South Carolina but has missed the deadlines to be added to ballots in several key states, including Texas, which may hinder his electoral prospects come November.