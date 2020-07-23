AMC Pushes Back Reopening Of North American Cinemas To Late August

LEAWOOD, Kan. (CelebrityAccess) — AMC Theatres, largest theatrical exhibition company in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, announced that it has once again delayed plans for reopening due to coronavirus.

On Thursday, the company updated its reopening guidance for its inventory of theaters in the U.S. to “mid-to-late August.”

The change in reopening dates follow the postponement of summer tentpoles like Christopher Nolan’s new Warner Bros. thriller “Tenet” which was originally scheduled to be released theatrically on August 12th but was delayed amid the spike in COVID-19 in the U.S.

Disney’s live action remake of their 1998 animated film “Mulan” is currently expected to land in theaters in August 21st, which would provide AMC with a strong title in hopes of luring movie fans back to cinemas.

However, with coronavirus on the rise in major markets such as Los Angeles, where Mayor Eric Garcetti is reportedly considering new stay-at-home-orders, it remains to be seen how much appetite studios and fans will have for theatrical releases next month.

Last month, AMC announced it is implementing a raft of new new safety and health measures aimed at keeping theater-goers safe.

The program, called “AMC Safe & Clean,” will require masks oto be worn, lower capacity for theaters, strict cleaning regimines and upgraded ventilation systems.

Outside of the US, AMC says that approximately a third of their cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally.