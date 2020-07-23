Sun Valley Music Fest To Hold Concert Series With Socially Distanced Live Audience

SUN VALLEY, ID (CelebrityAccess) — While many of the stages in the U.S. are still dark, organizers of the Sun Valley Music Festival plan to proceed with 14 classical music concerts this summer with approximately 1,000 socially-distanced fans in attendance.

The concert series, which kicks off on July 27th will feature some of the world’s most recognized classical musicians captured with orchestra members and guest artists at concert halls, universities, and homes in cities across North America, including Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New York, Rochester, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Toronto.

Programs will include single-location, socially distanced performances; multi-location, video-synced performances; and full orchestra works featuring musicians conducted in person by Sun Valley music director Alasdair Neale as well as orchestra members performing their parts remotely.

All previously artists who were previously announced as guest performers for the festival are still on the lineup, including pianist Daniil Trifonov giving a solo recital of Beethoven and Mussorgsky, pianist Orion Weiss appearing on several programs as both a solo and chamber artist, Sun Valley favorites Time for Three, and appearances by violinist Leila Josefowicz and the Villalobos Brothers. Other programs will feature two new artists: the 442s and Mason Bates.

The concerts will be opened to in-person audiences with social distancing requirements in place. Safety measures include requiring fans to wear masks while enterting and exiting the lawn area, and any time guests are not in their reserved space.

Lawn spaces have been sectioned into socially-distanced “pods” that can accommodate several household sizes (up to 2, 4, or 6 people each) that will allow fans to watch the concerts in relative safety.

New for this year, reservations will be required for lawn seating.

Concerts will also be available via a free live stream at: https://www.svmusicfestival.org/