Majority Of U.S. House Says Musicians Should Not Be Paid When Their Song Is On The Radio

(Hypebot) — Twelve more members of the U.S. House of Representatives have signed on to The Local Radio Freedom Act, which continues the practice of not paying performers when their song is played on broadcast radio.

With these new endorsements, a majority of the U.S. House has signed on support radio’s lack of payments to performers, a practice which every other country in the developed world rejects as unfair.

U.S. broadcast radio does pay royalties to songwriters and publishers, as do other countries.

Bipartisan Lack Of Support For Musicians

Just in case you thought Democrats might be better on this than Republicans, look at this week’s new endorsees: Michael Burgess (R-TX-26), Danny Davis (D-IL-7), Mike Garcia (R-CA-25), Chris Jacobs (R-NY-27), Ben McAdams (D-UT-4), Michael McCaul (R-TX-10), John Moolenaar (R-MI-4), Bill Pascrell (D-NJ-9), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Kurt Schrader (D-OR-5), Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ-11), Thomas Tiffany (R-WI-7).

“Rather than paying music creators for their work as streaming services and broadcasters overseas do, the NAB has spent more than $15 million dollars on lobbyists to get Big Radio’s interests heard on Capitol Hill, including on this misleading anti-worker resolution. That’s more than twice the amount that small U.S. broadcasters would have to pay in royalities under the small business licensing caps in the bipartisan Ask Musicians for Music (AM/FM) Act.