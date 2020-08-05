MSGE Announces The 2020 Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular Has Been Canceled

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — MSG Entertainment announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to the ongoing misery of COVID-19.

The show, was scheduled to be held at New York’s Radio City Music Hall from November 6th through January 3rd.

The cancellation marks teh first time the show won’t take place over the holiday season since it launched in 1933.

According to MSGE, the show will return in 2021, and tickets for next year’s event are already on sale.

“We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now,” a statement from MSGE said.