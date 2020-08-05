Charlie Daniels’ Volunteer Jam To Take Place In 2021 As A Tribute To The Late Country Music Icon

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — While Charlie Daniels died earlier this year, his Volunteer Jam benefit concert will continue as scheduled, recast as a tribute concert for the late country music legend.

The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels will take place Monday, February 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. C/T at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The salute to Daniels will include performances by The Marshall Tucker Band, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, The Outlaws, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay, along with the remaining members of the Charlie Daniels Band.

Additionally, ALABAMA, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Junior Brown and Cece Winans have been added to the previously announced lineup.

“Charlie’s entire day, week, year, and life revolved around his faith, family, and his cherished live performances,” Daniels’ longtime manager David Corlew said. “We, as a team, 24-7, were focused on that two hours of his day, the part he loved most. There’s no better way to honor and continue his legacy than to do a show with The CDB, their music, the artists, family, friends and fans. We got this.”

“I am forever grateful for all of the love and support Charlie Jr. and I have received since Charlie’s passing,” says Hazel. “Charlie would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue. I want to express my sincere thanks to the artists paying tribute to Charlie,” added Hazel Daniels, wife of the late performer.

The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels is produced by Outback Presents in association with David Corlew and Associates and Conway Entertainment Group.