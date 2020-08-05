MLSE & Live Nation Partner For New Toronto Drive-In Venue

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment and Live Nation Canada are teaming up to bring a new drive-in entertainment venue where fans can watch professional sports teams such as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors in action, as well as live concerts.

The OLG Play Stage, which is sponsored by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, is located along the Toronto waterfront on the east side of Ontario Place.

Entertainment kicks off on August 13th with a performance by The Reklaws and upcoming shows include Walk off The Earth, and the Sam Roberts Band with the full schedule to be announced in the coming weeks.

Equipped with a 40-foot projection screen, the OGL Stage will also be used to to showcase live sports, including the NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well as games by the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Raptors.

Vehicle admission for a game is a minimum donation of $25 that goes towards MLSE Foundation and will be available on a game-by-game basis, while tickets for concerts will be available per event basis.

During concerts and sports events, fans will be prohibited from leaving their vehicles except to use the restroom. Masks or appropriate face coverings must be worn while outside of vehicles at all times.

Concessions and merch will be available and can be purchased online with deliveries made on-site to vehicles.