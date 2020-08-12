Marc Geiger To Keynote This Year’s Interactive Festival Forum As The Event Goes Fully Virtual

(CelebrityAccess) — Marc Geiger, the former head of music at WME, has been announced as the keynote speaker for this year’s Interactive Festival Forum, which will be going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference, which will be livestreamed on September 2nd & 3rd, will bring hundreds of festival and agency professionals together for panel discussions, workshops, networking and deal-making.

For his keynote, Geiger will be interviewed by Goldman Sachs’ Lisa Yang and the conversation is expected to cover major disruptors, innovation and change in the industry over the next few years.

Other speakers who have been announced for the event include lex Hardee (Paradigm), Martin Elbourne (Glastonbury), Maria May (CAA), Jim King & Arnaud Meersseman (AEG Presents), Roberta Medina (Rock in Rio), Peter Elliott and Matt Bates (Primary Talent), Fruzsina Szep, Fra Soler (Primavera Sound), and Tamas Kadar (Sziget).

Additionally, several agencies, including Paradigm, will host livestream showcases as part of the event. Produced in partnership with Livefrom.events, artists from Primary Talent International and Solo Agency will also be presenting upcoming artists.

“Even as a virtual edition, IFF remains an important moment to bring the music festival and agency sectors together,” says Paradigm director and agent James Whitting. “There’s no shortage of great new artists to showcase, and after the lost summer, a huge amount to talk about. If anything, this year is more vital than ever.”virtual

More details about the IFF Keynote are here , while the full conference schedule is here.