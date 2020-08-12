Venture Music Launches Online Music Marketing Workshop

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based marketing company Venture Music announced the launch “Music Marketing Workshop: Creating a Roadmap for Online Growth” of a 12-week online marketing intended to provide participants with tools and skills for the modern digital music marketing environment.

Open internationally to all ages of artists and music industry professionals, the course is set to begin on Sept. 12 and will be built on a curriculum that includes live webinars, individual projects, small group discussions and a “Final Pitch Meeting.”

The course will be led by Venture CEO and Founder Chris Nardone and members of his team at advertising, marketing and social media professionals.

“Our goal with Venture Academy is to open up our experience and expertise to DIY self-starters who are stuck at home right now,” says President and founder Chris Nardone. “This is an idea our team has been working on for a while now. Once the pandemic hit, we decided to refocus and fast track the process of getting it launched.”

The registration deadline for the course is Wed., Sept. 9, and the program will set you back $700, which covers all related class materials/

Additional course information and the full application can be viewed at academy.venturemusic.com