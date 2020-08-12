The Feldman Agency Launches A Monetized Streaming Platform For Artists

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Feldman Agency announced it has partnered with Sessions Live to launch Sessions Live Canada: the first live streaming platform custom-built to for musicians.

Sessions Live Canada (SessionsLive.ca) is a virtual music platform is designed for artists to grow their fan base through live streaming while generating income at the same time.

The streaming service will allow artists to perform live via their mobile device or laptop, while streaming the show in high definition audio and video from within a studio environment.

The new platform debuts on August 14th with a performance featuring Canadian singer and Juno Award nominee Tyler Shaw.

Sessions Live Canada will be available both as an app for mobile devices and on desktops.

“We are excited to partner with The Feldman Agency to create an opportunity for their talented stable of Canadian artists” said Tim Westergren, co-founder of Sessions. “By combining the magic of live performance with the power of advanced gaming to attract and engage a virtual audience we can fundamentally change the way artists build and sustain their careers.”

“Following an extensive search of live interactive streaming platforms, it was clear that Sessions offered an elite proprietary advertising algorithm that stood out from the others. This provides a distinct advantage for Sessions Live Canada as a platform and for the artists that use it,” added TFA President, Jeff Craib.

For more information, visit www.Sessionslive.ca