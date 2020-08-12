Amazon, Audible To Add Free Podcasts

(Hypebot) — Amazon Music and its Audible service will add free podcasts, but a key clause in the terms of service sent off alarm bells throughout the podcasting community.
Amazon was requiring podcasters to agree not to include comments that disparage Amazon or its products.
Just hours later, Amazon quietly dropped the anti-disparagement clause.
Here is what we know about Amazon’s podcast initiative, so far, via The Desk:
Amazon will incorporate free podcasts into its Amazon Music and Audible products, according to a confidential email distributed to some show producers on Monday.
The email, a copy of which was obtained by The Desk, said Amazon would soon allow users of Amazon Music and Audible to subscribe, download and stream free podcasts using each service. Podcasts will be available to customers of Amazon Music’s free tier as well as its premium service.