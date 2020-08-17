WMG Acquires Social Media Content Company IMGN Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the acquisition of the mobile-oriented social media marketing and content company IMGN Media.

Following the acquisition, IMGN will continue to be run as an independent entity by its CEO Barak Shragai, who is based in the company’s New York headquarters.

Founded in 2015 IMGN creates and curates content for media channels focused on the worlds of esports, gaming ASMR, and marketing. Its brands include Daquan, So Satisfying, Tryhard, Bodyful, and Sarcasm Therapy.

According to IMGN, the company’s content channels have more than 40 million subscribers and more than 3 billion views a month, largely drawn from the Gen Z and Millennial demographics.

“WMG not only offers us greater investment and support, but an entrepreneurial environment to continue growing our business, with the people running our accounts having editorial independence,” said Shragai. “We’re excited to partner with them as we take our company into the future.”

According to Warner, the acquisition will help generate revenue while providing access to marketing data derived from social media trends.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.