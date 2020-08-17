Feds Charge Two Men In Connection To The 2002 Slaying Of Jam Master Jay

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the 2002 killing of Run DMC member Jam Master Jay in his Queens recording studio.

On Monday, federal and city law enforcement officials announced charges have been brought against alleged suspects Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. in connection with the 18 year old homicide of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell.

The two men were charged with murder while engaged in drug trafficking in an indictment unsealed on Monday.

“What we’ve alleged in that indictment is that on October 30, 2002, nearly 20 years ago, Mr. Jordan and Mr. Washington walked into a music studio in Queens where Mr. Mizell and others were working essentially, hanging out, and they walked in and murdered him in cold blood,” DuCharme said during a press conference on Monday.

In court filings, prosecutors allege the killing stemmed from a drug deal involving ten 10 kilos of cocaine purchased on consignment that went sour. Jordan and Washington were both supposed to be involved in the deal but were allegedly cut out of the profits by Mizell.

Mr. Washington is currently incarcerated in federal prison for a string of robberies he committed following the death of Mizell. Jordan, who was suspected of being the triggerman in the slaying since 2007, was taken into custody on Sunday, the New York Times reported.