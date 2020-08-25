Boise’s ExtraMile Arena Repurposed For Socially Distanced Classrooms

BOISE, ID (CelebrityAccess) — While many venues have gone dark during extended shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ExtraMile Arena has transitioned from a live entertainment venue to socially distanced classroom space for students at Boise State University.

Located on the campus of Boise State University, the 13,000-capacity arena, formerly known as BSU Pavilion and more recently, Taco Bell Arena, the venue has been reconfigured to provide space for two classrooms.

For its first day, the arena hosted 792 students for classes that included everything from University Foundations and Psychology to Business. In total, the arena will play home to a total of 18 classes a week and 2,100+ Boise State weekly Students this semester.

Safety precautions in place for the in-person sessions include wearing masks, socially distancing via assigned seating with pre-planned instructions for students to reach their seats.