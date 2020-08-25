Move Entertainment & MAD Relaunch Latin Hip Hop Show DAMN!

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Latin American concert promoter Move Entertainment announced they have revived DAMN!, a popular YouTube show covering the Latin American hip hop scene.

Now in its third season, Damn! will be created out of studios at Move Concerts headquarters in Buenos Aires. Co-producer MAD will provide technical support for the production.

The show will be hosted by Veeyam, a DJ known for the freestyle rap battle the Quinto Escalón; Tata, winner of the Batalla de los Gallos 2012 (Battle of the Roosters 2012) and juror of the Freestyle Masters Series; and hip hop historian Pluzito.

In past seasons, the show has featured a who’s who of Argentine rappers, such as Wos, Bizarrap, Cazzu, Trueno, Duki, Replik, and many others.

The show, which airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Argentina time, can be seen on Damn!’s YouTube channel, which has already amassed more than 400,000 subscribers.

This is the first step by Move Concerts and Move Management to embrace the increasingly popular world of Latin American hip hop.