Live Music To Return To Red Rocks In September

MORRISON, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Gasoline Lollipops, a Boulder-based roots band will be the first act since March to grace the stage of the iconic red Rocks Amphitheatre in front of a live audience when they perform a pair of shows there on Sept. 14th.

The concerts, intended to mark the release of their new album “All the Misery Money Can Buy.”

According to the Denver Post, the band rented the venue for $15,000 with some help from fans and secured discounted equipment rentals from Fort Collins’ Rockfan Entertainment.

The two shows will feature a live audience but will still be limited to the statewide capacity maximum of 175 people per concert, the Post reported.

Other upcoming shows are scheduled at Red Rocks as well, including performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sam Hunt and Phoebe Bridgers.

However, unlike the Gasoline Lollipops show, these concerts will not include an audience but will instead be livestreamed, the Post reported.

The concerts, part of a series called Red Rocks Unpaused, are being sponsored by Denver-based mobile carrier Visible and are scheduled for Sept. 1-3.