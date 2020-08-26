Ingrooves Hires Chris Haaland To As Country Manager For Norway

OSLO, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — Indie music distribution and marketing company Ingrooves announced the hire of label vet Chris Haaland to serve as national manager of Ingrooves operations in Norway.

“Chris brings with him a wealth of experience and strong relationships that make him the perfect person to lead our Oslo office,” said Ingrooves CEO Bob Roback. “Chris joins an exceptionally strong team in the Nordic region, which reflects the growth we hope to achieve in this important music market.”

“Over the past few years, Ingrooves has developed a best-in-class technology platform and a deep well of expertise that set new standards in our industry,” added Haaland. “I’m so happy to be leading the company’s team in Norway and look forward to growing our business throughout the region.”

Prior to his new gig at Ingrooves, Halaand spent two years at indie distributor The Orchard where he led the company’s Nordic Label management team.

His previous experience also includes Warner Music, where he held multiple roles in their Oslo and London offices, most recently serving as Senior Consumer Relations Manager.

According to Ingrooves, Haaland’s appointment is intended to shore up their footprint in the region and follows recent expansions into international markets in Brazil, Turkey, and Japan earlier this year.