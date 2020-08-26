ICM Takes A Stake In Swedish Lit Agency Albatros

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced it has acquired a “significant” minority stake in prominent Swedish literary agency, Albatros.

Based in Stockholm, the literary boutique represents writers and directors throughout Scandanavia. They also sell media rights for film and television IP via a partnership with Partners in Stories and have a stake in podcasting production company Banda.

As part of the deal, ICM Partner Pete Stone will relocate to Stockholm where he will coordinate with Albatros founders and managing partners Martina Österling and Elin Sandström Lundh.

“We started Albatros Agency with a vision of boosting talent, working hands on with their projects, creating business opportunities and building long term partnerships. We are very proud of what we have established at Albatros so far, but even more excited about this next chapter, and to partner with ICM is a true defining moment for us,” Österling and Sandström Lundh said in a joint statement.

“As the creative marketplace rapidly globalizes, this venture represents an important step forward in our goal of representing and amplifying the world’s best voices,” Stone said in an interview with Variety about the acquisition. “Albatros has exceptional clients and by pairing our industry-leading resources with Albatros’ local expertise we will be able to authentically bring these creators and their stories to the world stage.”

The acquisition of Albatros marks the second major investment in the European region for ICM this year, following ICM Partners acquisition of UK agency Primary Talent in March.