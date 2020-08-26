France Relaxes Most Social Distancing Requirements For Events With Up To 5,000 People

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Live music can return to France after the nation’s new Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that social distancing requirements for events with fewer than 5,000 people have been relaxed in much of the European nation.

However, large events (more than 5,000) will continue to be banned in France until at least November.

While the social distancing requirements have been dropped, Castex said that masks will be mandatory in all indoor entertainment venues, including cinemas for the foreseeable future.

“I say to the French people, go to the cinema, go to the theatre, you risk nothing,” said Castex in a speech given at the Medef summer school, according to Le Monde.

“We have to go, to the theater, to the cinema, we have to support the cultural sector,” added Jean Castex.

The relaxed rules do not apply to all of France and “red zones” where the virus is still on the rise, have been excluded. Red zones include Paris, parts of Marseille, and the Bouches-du-Rhone region.

Castex also announced a major investment by the French government and the European Union aimed at helping France’s economy get back on its feet, including 2 billion euros for the cultural sector.

The news of relaxed social distancing requirements comes against the backdrop of a resurgence of the virus. On Wednesday, France reported 5,429 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the nation’s highest one-day total since April