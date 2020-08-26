Report: Producer Dan Parise Dies

(CelebrityAccess) — Dan Parise, the award-winning television and live event producer, and founder of Diversified Production Services died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to Variety.

Parise, a 30-year entertainment industry veteran, served as director of production at SFX, Clear Channel and, ultimately, Live Nation, leading the promoter’s Special Events division.

While at Live Nation, he oversaw events such as the 2001 benefit concert for New York City, the 2005 Hurricane Katrina relief concert, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary concerts.

He also served as producer of concert films such as “Beyonce & Jay-Z: On the Run” which earned him an Emmy Award, and “Mariah Carey, Live from Central Park.”

Last year, he co-produced the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira.

Parise eventually launched the special events division as a stand-alone company which coordinated special events for the likes of Metallica, Pearl Jam, Coldplay, and AC/DC and provided staff and technical packages for tours by Guns N’ Roses, Jay-Z & Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Meek Mill and more.