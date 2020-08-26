Academy Of Country Music Announces Expanded Lineup For 55th ACM AWards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music, their production partner dick clark and broadcast partner CBS announced an expanded roster of performers for the 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards with the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert joining the lineup.

Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban, the awards show will take place for the first time in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe.

Artists lined up to appear at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini performing “Hole in the Bottle,” Gabby Barrett performing her No. 1 hit “I Hope,” Maren Morris, this year’s most nominated female artist, performing “To Hell & Back,” Old Dominion, this year’s most nominated group, performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Thomas Rhett, this year’s most nominated male artist, featuring Jon Pardi, performing their No. 1 hit “Beer Can’t Fix.”

Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen performing his No.1 hit “Make Me Want To,” Luke Combs performing “Better Together,” Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick performing the smash hit “Bluebird,” and Tim McGraw performing his recently released single “I Called Mama.” Additional acts and presenters, including artists performing from the Grand Ole Opry House, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Previously announced performers include ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Riley Green and ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner Tenille Townes, who will both perform from the Ryman.

The 55th annual ACM Awards will be broadcast by live on Wednesday, September 16 on CBS and will also be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access.