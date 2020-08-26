The Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre Expands With An Additional Night Of Farm To Table Food & Music

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest announced their new ‘The Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre’ concept has been expanded with an additional night.

The additional night of the food and music series will take place on September 13th and will be curated by chefs Kenton Leier (NAC) and Helena Loureiro (of Portus 360 and Helena Restaurant in Montreal) who will provide farm to table fare.

Music for the night will be provided by Dave Kalil & Tyler Kealey, who are better known as the Dueling Pianos.

As with other events in the concert and food series, the event will take place at NAC’s 1 Elgin Patio

“There seems to be quite an appetite for a respite from the pandemic—the first weekend of this year’s Chef’s Table was sold out within the first 12 hours of going on sale,” says Mark Monahan, the event’s executive director. “People have been cooped up for far too long, and from the response we’ve gotten we realized it’s incumbent on us to add another opportunity for folks to enjoy an outdoor dining experience on a terrace in the heart of the city, listening to live music performed on a boat moored on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO world heritage site.”

Previously announced dates are spread across three weeks next month, including Sept. 11th and 12th, September 18th and 19th and September 25th and 26th.