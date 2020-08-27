Jay-Z’s TIDAL Pays $7M To Launch VR Concerts With Sensorium

(Hypebot) –Music streamer TIDAL has purchased of $7 million in tokens issued by global social VR platform Sensorium.

The deal makes it possible for TIDAL to broadcast immersive virtual reality content, including from the music streamer’s artist-owners JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Calvin Harris, Daft Punk and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The Sensorium Galaxy platform provides users with access to an all-digital alternate universe with access to virtual concerts and the ability to interact with other participants and avatars “while experiencing a unique, world-first, communal social experience.”

Although VR headsets offer the best immersive experience, the Sensorium Galaxy will also be accessible through PC, iOS, and Android applications.

“Our relationship with Sensorium provides TIDAL with the opportunity to gain exclusive rights for its stellar artist roster to have their shows and music broadcast exclusively within Sensorium’s themed virtual entertainment worlds,” says Lior Tibon, Chief Operating Officer at TIDAL. “The Sensorium Galaxy is a next-generation platform for entertainment consumption which will elevate the connection fans have with their favorite artists and bring artist’s vision to life in a new and exciting way.”

Brian Kean, Chief Communications Officer at Sensorium Corporation: “This is a very important transaction that will not only propel Sensorium Galaxy forward but could also see world-famous artists creating their own virtual music projects in Sensorium worlds.”

The collaboration between Sensorium Galaxy and TIDAL follows the recent announcement of a partnership with the promoter Yann Pissenem, who played a role in the shaping of today’s modern clubbing landscape in Ibiza by creating Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza nightlife hubs. He joined Sensorium as the developer of the virtual music space in the Sensorium Galaxy.